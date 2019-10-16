DENVER — Former Colorado Speaker of the House Ruben Valdez, a fixture at the state Capitol for nearly five decades, was honored with a celebration of life service Wednesday morning in Denver.

Valdez, died Oct. 1, at the age of 82.

The Democrat served in the Colorado House from 1971 to 1978, representing west and southwest Denver. He was the first Hispanic speaker of the House, from 1975-76. Until 2005, he was the only Democrat to serve in the position.

A service was held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Coors Field.

Following his career in politics, he ran a successful public affairs firm and worked with the Denver Foundation to raise money for a charter school in west Denver named in his honor in 2015, our partners at Colorado Politics reported.

The Ruben Valdez Achievement Campus at 2626 West Evans in Denver houses the Strive Prep Academy.

His family asked in his obituary that instead of flowers, people consider a donation to the Ruben Valdez Achievement Fund, which helps students in southwest Denver enrich their educational opportunities.

Gov. Jared Polis ordered the United States and Colorado flags to be lowered to half-staff statewide on all public buildings from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday to honor Valdez.

