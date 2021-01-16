Centennial Institute rolls out conservative, faith-based legislative agenda

In November, Colorado voters rejected Proposition 115, which sought to ban most abortions after 22 weeks.

COLORADO, USA — The conservative Centennial Institute think tank at Colorado Christian University has presented its legislative wish list on abortion, marijuana, religious liberty and parental rights.

With Democrats in charge of the statehouse and the governor's office, most, if not all, of what they're asking for won't go anywhere.

"It is a strategic priority of Colorado Christian University to impact our culture in support of traditional family values, sanctity of life, compassion for the poor, Biblical view of human nature, limited government, personal freedom, free markets, natural law, original intent of the Constitution and Western civilization," the Lakewood think tank states in its priority package. "The Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University engages public policy in an effort to advance these principles."

The 120-day legislative session began on Wednesday, but the General Assembly went on recess on Friday until Feb. 16 to allow vaccines to be distributed and the peak of the pandemic to pass.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.