WATCH LIVE: Church alliance calls for firings after Aurora officers mistakenly handcuff family

AURORA, Colo — The Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance (GMDMA) said it will call for firings after Aurora Police Department (APD) officers mistakenly handcuffed members of a Black family last weekend.

GMDMA, the largest alliance of predominately Black-led churches in the Denver metro area, is scheduled to hold a press conference at 5 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center.

"This unacceptable behavior continues not just because of racism and not just because of a 'few bad apples,' but because those in power fail to take action to terminate and prosecute those responsible," GMDMA said in a statement.

GMDMA said it will announce whom they are demanding to be terminated.

"The GMDMA will give Aurora's elected mayor, Michael Coffman, and the elected City Council 72 hours to comply. Their failure will result in immediate action to have them recalled and replaced with capable persons that can take action," GMDMA said.

APD said officers were notified about 10:55 a.m. Aug. 2 of a possible stolen vehicle in the area of an ARC Thrift Store at 16801 E. Iliff Ave. Officers identified a vehicle that matched the license plate number and description they were given.

The officers conducted a traffic stop, and the adult driver and young passengers were ordered onto the ground – some were placed in handcuffs, APD said.

A video taken by a witness shows four children, ages 6 to 17, face down on the ground. Officers handcuffed at least two of the children.

Brittney Gilliam, who identified herself as the driver, told 9NEWS she had taken her nieces, younger sister and daughter to get their nails done, and when they realized the salon was closed, they got back in their car. That was when she said police surrounded their car with guns drawn.

APD said a motorcycle with the same license plate number from a different state was actually the vehicle reported stolen.

Gilliam said her car was stolen in February but was found the next day. That may have added to the confusion, according to APD.

When stopping suspected stolen cars, officers are trained to do what's called a "high-risk-stop." That means weapons are drawn and passengers are told to lie face down on the ground.

APD Chief Vanessa Wilson said that's not policy and her officers should use their discretion.

District Attorney George Brauchler said Friday that he ordered his office to obtain and review all evidence related to the incident to determine whether any criminal charges were warranted. He said Wilson and the department were cooperating with the investigation. An internal affairs investigation has been ordered.