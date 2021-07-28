City Council wary of project list for Hancock’s $450 million bond package

DENVER — Denver officials presented the final project list for Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposed $450 million bond package Tuesday, receiving mixed reactions from the City Council's finance committee.
The $450 million bond would fund 80 infrastructure projects in Denver as part of the city’s long-term COVID-19 recovery plan. The bond must be passed by the council to be added to the November ballot for voter approval.
>Video above: Hancock wants Denver voters to OK 10,000-person arena.
After the bond’s drafted project list received a lukewarm response from the council budget committee earlier this month, a shortened list was brought forward Tuesday. With this final list, the size of the proposed bond was also increased from $400 million to $450 million.
“The entire project list has strong alignment with the ... recovery priorities,” said Laura Perry with the Department of Finance. “Infrastructure is multi-generational. It creates structures with facilities that turn into jobs and enable prosperity.”
