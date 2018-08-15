Club 20, the venerable Western Slope coalition of government and business leaders, said Friday that Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne won’t be allowed to stand in for Democratic nominee Jared Polis in next month’s political debate in Grand Junction.

When Polis announced which debates he would accept last week, Club 20 didn’t make the cut. Instead, his campaign chose a debate led by the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, as well as televised debates on the Front Range. The campaign said Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne, who lost to Polis in the primary, would serve as his surrogate at the Sept. 8 face-off with Republican nominee Walker Stapleton.

Polis spokesperson Mara Sheldon touted his upcoming visits to the Western Slope and expressed dismay at Club 20’s decision to turn away Lynne.

“We’re disappointed in Club 20’s partisan reaction to a scheduling conflict, and nobody benefits from their decision to deny their club members the opportunity to hear from the sitting lieutenant governor, Donna Lynne,” Sheldon said.

“Jared looks forward to debating Walker Stapleton at a free and open televised debate in Grand Junction on October 6th. Jared is in Basalt today, and he is excited to meet with Coloradans over Labor Day Weekend, which he will spend in Grand Junction and other Western Slope communities.”

Read more at Colorado Politics: https://bit.ly/2MgiCwF

Copyright 2018 Colorado Politics