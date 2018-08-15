U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman said Friday he opposes the Trump administration’s proposal to create a new “space force” branch of the military and will lead opposition to the plan from his perch on the House Armed Services Committee.

The Aurora Republican said the program would only add to military bureaucracy at a time when lawmakers are trying to reduce it, although Coffman added that he supports letting the Air Force focus on threats in space.

“I strongly disagree (with) the President that now is the time to create a separate Space Force,” Coffman said in a statement. “Congress is laser-focused on slimming down the bloated bureaucracy at the Pentagon, and creating a new ‘Space Force’ will inevitably result in more, not less, bureaucracy.”

Building on an idea floated by President Donald Trump earlier this year, Vice President Mike Pence unveiled plans for what would be the country’s sixth military service in a speech Thursday at the Pentagon.

The United States Space Force, Pence said, would “carry American ideals into the boundless expanse of space” to promote “freedom, private property and the rule of law.”

