Coffman sues Aurora over campaign finance ordinance

The city's mayor is alleging a recent revamp of its rules governing political campaigns violates his right to free speech.

AURORA, Colo. — Mayor Mike Coffman is suing the city of Aurora over the city's campaign rules he claims violate his freedom of speech.

An ordinance passed by the city last November places limitations on municipal officers and elected officials in the city. The ordinance prohibits candidates from contributing or accepting contributions from another candidate for municipal office.

"This lawsuit will send a clear message to every local official in Colorado that they cannot abuse the power of government to silence their opponents", Coffman told 9NEWS. "I agree with the contribution limits placed on candidates in this ordinance. But under the cover of campaign finance reform, the sponsors of this proposal, Council Members Nicole Johnston and Juan Marcano, have blatantly violated both the Colorado and U.S. Constitutions by inserting unrelated provisions designed to silence me."

>Video: Aurora's mayor went undercover as a homeless person, upsetting some local leaders.

The city of Aurora could not comment on the lawsuit as the City Attorney's Office (CAO) was still reviewing the suit, according to Deputy Director of Communications and Marketing Ryan Luby.

"The CAO defends any policy or law that is supported by the City Council as a body," Luby added.

The ordinance does limit the amount a candidate committee, political committee, issue committee or exploratory committee is able to accept from a donor at $100.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

9NEWSLETTER