GREELEY, Colo. — The survivor of an April 2017 home explosion linked to a pipeline at an abandoned well site testified Thursday at a flowline rulemaking hearing held in Greeley.

Erin Martinez's husband, Mark Martinez, and brother, Joey Irwin, were killed in the incident, which occurred in Firestone. Erin Martinez's son was injured.

The Flowline Rulemaking Hearings, the first of four outlined in SB 19-181, started Tuesday and run through Friday. They are being held at the University of Northern Colorado (UNC) and allow the public and stakeholders to comment ahead of the commission's vote on whether or not to adopt them.

The Colorado Legislature passed SB 19-181 earlier this year. It changes the focus of the state's oil and gas industry regulation, such as shifting the priority to focus on environment, wildlife and public health over oil and gas production.

The bill also revamped the focus of the Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) — the state commission that regulates the industry — to "regulate oil and gas activities" and not simply "foster the development of oil and gas."

COGCC Director Jeff Robbins said the commission identified flowline rulemaking as the first priority due to its significance.

"Over the past several months, our staff has heard from stakeholders and with that has drafted rules for the commission to take into consideration during this rulemaking," Robbins said. "We look forward to the discussion as well as the opportunity to address flowlines now under the prism of SB 19-181 to provide public health safety, welfare, the environment and wildlife protections.”

All four rulemaking hearings are mandated for a July 1, 2020 completion.

The COGCC has posted final flowline draft rules to its website. The rulemaking will change the rules and regulations of the commission regarding the oversight of flowlines and operators returning inactive wells to production or injection within Colorado.

