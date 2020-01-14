DENVER — The Governor’s office announced today it would be supporting a bill that allows state employees to collectively bargain.

The Partnership for Quality Jobs & Services Act — sponsored by Rep. Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo and Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo — would allow Colorado’s 30,000 state employees to negotiate for better benefits and pay, something they are not authorized to do today.

“We are so close to being able to finally negotiate with our employer, the way other employees do across this country,” Skip Miller, president of Colorado WINS, the state employees’ union, said at the announcement. “I’m thankful that our leadership has recognized the important work my colleagues do across this state.”

The Governor’s support comes at a time where one in five of state jobs are vacant. The hope is by allowing employees to bargain for their benefits, it will make the roles more attractive and help fill positions.

