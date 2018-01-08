Republican state Rep. Tim Leonard of Evergreen, who a month ago told a judge that he’s too busy as a lawmaker to get another job that could help him pay his child-support obligations, is dropping his bid for re-election to the House District 25 seat.

Leonard made the announcement through Complete Colorado Wednesday morning.

Leonard was first appointed to the seat in January 2016 to fill a vacancy when then-Rep. Jon Keyser decided to run for the U.S. Senate. Leonard was elected to a full term the following November.

As Colorado Politics reported, Leonard on July 3 told Jefferson County Judge Diego Hunt that his “full-time” work as a lawmaker prevented him from earning enough money to pay $2,500 a month in court-ordered family support that was set when Leonard was a commercial real estate broker. Leonard was divorced several years ago.

