Colorado activists, lawmakers pursue bill of rights for home care workers

The rally in support of creating a Homecare Workers Bill of Rights during next year’s legislative session took place Tuesday in front of the state Capitol building.

COLORADO, USA — Home care workers in Colorado are fighting for a bill of rights to assure better pay and working conditions for those who provide aging adult and disability care.

State lawmakers and activists from Colorado Care Workers Unite and SEIU Local 105 gathered at the state Capitol Tuesday to demand the creation of a "Home Care Worker Bill of Rights" during next year’s legislative session. They want the legislation to cover personal care aides, home health aides and nursing assistants.

“This care industry is broken and it almost broke me,” said Melissa Benjamin, a home care worker of 20 years and founding member of Colorado Care Workers Unite. “This year, 60% of home care workers will leave this industry. It’s long past time to pay attention.”

While the specifics have not been decided, advocates said the bill of rights would include a higher minimum wage, protections from bad bosses, a right to safe workplaces, minimum benefits, such as paid time off, and decision-making power for workers to improve the home care industry.

