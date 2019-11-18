DENVER — Colorado's Attorney General (AG) will announce a new public-private partnership Monday morning to address hate crimes across the state.

AG Phil Weiser and the Colorado Coalition Against Hate are holding a press conference at 10 a.m. to announce the details.

Weiser will be joined by Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League Scott Levin, Executive Director of the Matthew Shepard Foundation Jason Marsden, and Executive Director of Interfaith Alliance of Colorado Rev. Amanda Henderson.

The announcement comes after a self-proclaimed white-supremacist was arrested and accused of plotting to bomb a Pueblo synagogue.

Richard Holzer has been charged by criminal complaint of the hate crime of attempting to obstruct religious exercise by force, using explosives and fire. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

Holzer was arrested after he admitted to federal investigators – who were posing as co-conspirators – that he was planning to blow up the synagogue using pipe bombs and dynamite, an affidavit to support a criminal complaint in the case says.

Throughout the affidavit, Holzer referred to the planned attack on Temple Emanuel as “my mountain” and to the Jews and the synagogue as a “cancer to the community,” the affidavit says. He also said he wanted to "vandalize the place beyond repair," and ideally force the city to tear the building down, according to the affidavit.

