WATCH LIVE: Colorado AG, secretary of state react to Supreme Court faithless elector ruling

Watch the 10 a.m. press conference here with Attorney General Phil Weiser and Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

DENVER — State Attorney General Phil Weiser and Secretary of State Jena Griswold will hold a 10 a.m. virtual press conference on the U.S. Supreme Court ruling involving faithless electors that includes a Colorado case from the 2016 presidential election.

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that states can require presidential electors to back their states’ popular vote winner in the Electoral College.

The ruling, just under four months before the 2020 general election, leaves in place laws in 32 states and the District of Columbia that bind electors to vote for the popular-vote winner, and electors almost always do so anyway.

The issue arose in lawsuits filed by three Hillary Clinton electors in Washington state and one in Colorado -- in the Colorado Department of State v. Baca -- who refused to vote for her despite her popular vote win in both states.

The Colorado case started in 2016, when one of Colorado's nine electoral college electors, Michael Baca, cast his vote for a candidate who did not receive the most votes in Colorado.

Clinton won the presidential vote in Colorado, and state law requires the nine electoral college electors to cast their vote for the person who wins the popular vote in the state.

Then-Secretary of State Wayne Williams removed Baca as an elector, discarded his vote and appointed a replacement elector, who then cast a vote for Clinton.

Two other electors, Polly Baca (no relation to Michael) and Robert Nemanich, intended to also vote for John Kasich but voted for Clinton after seeing what happened to Micheal Baca.

The three sued the state and lost in District Court. That decision was then appealed to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Last August, a U.S. Federal Court of Appeals determined that it's unconstitutional to remove a "faithless elector" for not casting their vote for the presidential candidate who receives the most votes in Colorado.

Baca is now a high school government teacher in Las Vegas. He told 9NEWS that he didn't set out to have a case in front of the Supreme Court, but that he wanted the decision to lead to reforms from lawmakers. His hope was that the country moved to a "one person, one vote" plan, with the winner of the national popular vote taking office.

