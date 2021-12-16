Colorado attorney general to discuss state's fentanyl response

Attorney General Phil Weiser is leading a discussion about the rising threat of fentanyl and strategies for bolstering the state's response on Thursday.

DENVER — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser led a discussion about the rising threat of fentanyl and strategies for bolstering the state's response on Thursday.

Weiser was joined by:

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock

District Attorney Brian Mason, 17th Judicial District

District Attorney Michael Dougherty, 20th Judicial District

District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, 21st Judicial District

State Sen. Brittany Pettersen

State Sen. Kevin Priola

Ray Bridges and Tami Gottsegen, parents affected by an accidental fentanyl overdose

> Editor's Note: 9NEWS had to stop livestreaming the news conference due to technical difficulties. The story will be updated.

Colorado overdose deaths are up 34%.



"Unfortunately, overdoses have increased a lot in the past two years here in Denver and Colorado as a whole,” said Denver Department of Public Health and Environment Substance Abuse Coordinator Marion Rorke.

Experts say people turn to dealers for counterfeit pills when they can't access pills from the pharmacy. The DEA said fentanyl-laced pills are deadlier than heroin and morphine.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration issued a PSA in October warning Americans that there has been an increase "in the lethality and availability" of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The PSA is the first in six years on the matter, and the agency said more than 9.5 million counterfeit pills were seized so far this year nationwide -- more than the last two years combined.

In Denver, the number of fentanyl-related deaths has risen over the last several years, according to the The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner's 2020 annual report.

