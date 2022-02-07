Colorado AG urges federal investigation of Frontier and Spirit following proposed merger

Colorado's attorney general says both airlines already have a bad track record on customer service.

DENVER — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is asking the U.S. Department of Transportation to investigate Frontier Airlines regarding its customer service practices, in light of the Denver-based airline’s proposed merger with fellow ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines.

On Feb. 7, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ULCC), the parent company of Frontier Airlines, announced its plans to buy Florida-based Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) in a nearly $3 billion deal. The acquisition would make the combined airline the fifth-largest n the U.S. Together, they would have more than 1,000 daily flights to more than 145 destinations in 19 countries.

At the time the merger was announced, Weiser told the DBJ that he had concerns about what the merger would mean for consumers. Now, he’s taking action.

In a March 7 letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Weiser said that both airlines have poor records on customer service and operational performance, citing the American Customer Satisfaction Index and a Wall Street Journal ranking of nine U.S. airlines on factors like cancellations, delays and mishandled baggage.

“The proposed merger of two airlines with such a sub-par record of consumer service creates a real and pressing risk, should such merger be approved, that these suspect practices will worsen," Weiser warned.

