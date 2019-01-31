The Colorado Automobile Dealers Association on Tuesday sued the state's air quality control commission to overturn recently adopted vehicle emission regulations based on standards set by California.

The dealership group charges that the state violated constitutional requirements and skipped steps in the rule-making process by reaching what the lawsuit describes as a predetermined outcome based on an executive order issued last year by then-Gov. John Hickenlooper.

In November, Colorado adopted vehicle emission rules incorporating California standards, following an order by Hickenlooper aimed at reducing the state's greenhouse gas emissions.

"The Commission seemed to have made its mind up before this rule-making process even started, rapidly pushing through this complex rule that will cost our state and citizens billions of dollars without taking the necessary time to fully evaluate its impacts," the dealers' group said in a release. "Unfortunately, it is Colorado’s consumers who will ultimately pay the price for this misguided decision."

Citing a figure produced by the Trump administration, the dealers argue the rule will add more than $2,000 to the cost of average new vehicles in Colorado.

Read more at Colorado Politics: https://bit.ly/2CZzPmH