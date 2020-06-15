Colorado bill barring panic as a defense for attacking gay, trans people headed to Polis

“This is a unique bill — not only because of its uncommon journey through the legislative process, but because most people we spoke to along the way were shocked that this bill was even necessary," Daniel Ramos of One Colorado said in a statement Friday. "It’s hard to believe that right here in Colorado, as recently as last year, violent offenders attempted to use their victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity as a tool to reduce their sentence. We are so grateful for our legislators who never gave up on fighting for justice.”