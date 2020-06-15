Colorado bill barring panic as a defense for attacking gay, trans people headed to Polis

DENVER — On a second try this session, legislative Democrats and Republicans passed a bill that takes away "panic" as a defense against assaulting a gay or transgender person.
Senate Bill 221 passed the House 63-1 Friday and now moves to Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado's first gay governor, to become law.
The bill replaced House Bill 1307, which stalled out earlier in the session.
“This is a unique bill — not only because of its uncommon journey through the legislative process, but because most people we spoke to along the way were shocked that this bill was even necessary," Daniel Ramos of One Colorado said in a statement Friday. "It’s hard to believe that right here in Colorado, as recently as last year, violent offenders attempted to use their victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity as a tool to reduce their sentence. We are so grateful for our legislators who never gave up on fighting for justice.”
One Colorado is the state's largest advocacy organization for lesbian, gay, bisexudal, transgender and queer Coloradans and their family.
RELATED: Ethics commission fines Hickenlooper $2,750 for ethics violations, Colorado taxpayers pay $127,000 in attorney fees
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS