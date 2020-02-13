COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Senate on Thursday passed "Dogs On Restaurant Patios" that authorizes retail food establishments to allow dogs in outdoor dinning areas.

SB20-078 bill will now head to the House for consideration at a date that has not yet been determined.

If the bill passes, it doesn't mean anyone can bring their dog to any restaurant. Under the current bill, a few rules have to be followed:

The food establishment has to agree to let dogs on the patio.

There has to be a separate entrance so that dogs can enter and exit without entering the indoor part of the restaurant.

No food preparation can be done in the outdoor area where dogs are allowed, other than drink refills.

Dogs must be on a leash or in a carrier, and the person who brings the dog is responsible for the behavior of the dog.

A city and/or county can decide if they prohibit dogs from outdoor dining areas of food establishments within their jurisdiction. Counties and District Public Health Agencies can also add additional control measures.

The bill does not impact legislation about service animals.

