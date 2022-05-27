Polis signs bill into law to protect educators from doxxing

The bill's sponsor said it was inspired by events in Douglas County, when hundreds of teachers faced potential exposure after participating in a protest.

DENVER — A bill seeking to protect Colorado educators from doxxing is in effect after it was signed Thursday into law by Gov. Jared Polis.

The measure, Senate Bill 171, adds educators to the list of people who can request to have their personal information removed from government websites after they or their family receive threats to their safety. Personal information includes home addresses, phone numbers and email addresses.

“We shouldn’t have to pass this bill. Unfortunately, today, we do,” said bill sponsor Sen. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village, while debating the bill on the Senate floor. “We have a coarsening of the political dialogue in this country and somehow teachers have ended up in the crosshairs. They should never feel threatened for doing their job for our kids.”

Bridges said the bill was inspired by recent events in Douglas County, during which the identities of hundreds of teachers faced potential exposure after participating in a protest. He said the legislation is to prevent “something truly horrific” from happening in the state.

