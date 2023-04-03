Bills to raise age to buy gun, expand Colorado's 'red flag' on their way to Gov. Jared Polis

The momentum for expanding the list of who can file for a red flag petition grew after the Club Q shooting last November.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Two Senate bills — one raises the age to purchase a firearm to 21, another expands the groups of people that can ask courts to remove guns from somebody — are on their way to Gov. Jared Polis for signing after winning final approval with House amendments on Monday.

A third Senate bill, on gun liability, is headed to a conference committee after sponsors could not agree on House amendments.

Senate Bill 170 would expand the list of individuals who can seek an extreme risk protection order to include district attorneys, college faculty and K-12 teachers, school counselors, and medical personnel, as well as behavioral health professionals.

The House amended the bill during its marathon sessions a week ago to add a hotline in the Department of Public Safety that could provide information on ERPOs, also known as the red flag law, but not legal advice. It also spelled out how information provided by a medical professional could be used and a process for deleting that information once it is no longer needed.

The momentum for expanding the list of who can file for a red flag petition grew after the Club Q shooting last November, when a gunman killed three people at the Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub. The shooter was already known to Colorado Springs law enforcement for making a bomb threat the year before. His firearms were seized at that time under a restraining order, but he allegedly acquired more weapons after that. According to Senate committee testimony from El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal, those weapons were not obtained legally.

>Read the full article at Colorado Politics.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

9NEWS+

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.