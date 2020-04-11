Voters preserve status quo on State Board of Education

Two newcomers and one incumbent was leading the race as of Tuesday night.

DENVER — The State Board of Education is on track to continue its partisan split of four Democrats and three Republicans, after voters in three congressional districts awarded six-year terms to two newcomers, with one incumbent leading as of 8:35 p.m.

Congressional District 1

Unofficial results showed Democrat Lisa Escárcega prevailing 75%-22% over Republican Sydnnia Wulff in the Denver-centered race. She will succeed Valentina "Val" Flores, the first-term incumbent who failed to qualify for the ballot this year. Escárcega, executive director of the Colorado Association of School Executives, received the endorsement of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association on a platform that included repealing the grading system for individual schools. Libertarian Alan Hayman received 2.3% of the vote, and Zachary Laddison of the Approval Voting Party trailed with 0.5%.

Congressional District 3

First-term Republican incumbent Joyce Rankin was ahead of her Democratic challenger Mayling Simpson by 54%-46% as of 8:35. The seat covers much of the Western Slope. Rankin is an advocate for school choice and charter schools. She is also a proponent of future instructors acquiring science-based reading teaching skills as part of their education.