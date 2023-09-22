Final Colorado board rules on 'abortion reversal,' none declare it an accepted practice

Without support from all three boards, 'abortion reversal' will remain unprofessional conduct.

COLORADO, USA — An effort to make Colorado the first state in the nation to prohibit so-called "abortion reversal" treatment is inching toward the finish line.

State legislators passed a law in April to classify abortion reversal treatment as unprofessional conduct, subjecting medical workers who provide the treatment to professional discipline. But the law allowed abortion reversal to be reclassified as professional conduct if the state medical, nursing and pharmacy boards all agree that it’s a valid medical practice.

The last of the three boards adopted its rule Thursday. The medical board ruled that abortion reversal treatment using certain medications is unprofessional conduct. The other two boards did not classify the treatment as an accepted practice or as unprofessional conduct.

Since the three boards are not in unanimous support of abortion reversal, the new state law will remain intact — so long as the boards don't change their rules before the Oct. 1 deadline.

