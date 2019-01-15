It looks like the other shoe is about to drop for Colorado’s business community in the 2019 legislative session following the Democratic Party’s sweep of state government — and takeover of the legislature — last Nov. 6.

The election’s blue tide has given cause for unease in some quarters of commerce and industry over what might come next. The anxiety may be especially acute for the state’s oil and gas industry — ever in the crosshairs of green-leaning Democrats — despite the industry’s success in defeating a proposal on the November ballot that some say would have all but shut down drilling on non-federal land statewide.

For the first time in four years, both chambers of the legislature are controlled by the Democratic Party, whose previous attempts to impose new mandates on business on behalf of employees were largely stymied by the Republican-led Senate.

Same goes for past Democratic efforts to crack down on fracking and oil and gas exploration in general; Republicans holding onto a tenuously thin majority in the upper chamber at the time had blunted wide-ranging Democratic attempts to roll back energy development. Now, business has lost that buffer.

Read more at Colorado Politics.