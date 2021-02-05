Delayed Census data could push back Denver’s redistricting

DENVER — Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, redistricting Census data have been delayed six months, causing unintended consequences for Denver’s 2022 redistricting and upcoming municipal election.
Redistricting is the process of changing Denver’s 11 City Council district boundaries as required by federal and state law. Redistricting happens every 10 years with the release of new Census data to make sure the districts are relatively equal in population.
This year, COVID-19-related delays and the prioritization of apportionment results mean the redistricting Census data won’t be delivered to states until Sept. 30, instead of the original March 31 delivery date.
“It’s a huge change which pushes all of our timelines back,” said Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval, chair of the redistricting work group. “We all have to be flexible and pivot.”
> Video above: Delay in census data slows political redistricting in Colorado
