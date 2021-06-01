Colorado lawmakers react to protests at U.S. Capitol

Members of Colorado's congressional delegation reacted to the large protests outside the U.S. Capitol that led to a lockdown.

DENVER — Multiple members of Colorado's congressional delegation took to Twitter to respond to the Electoral College certification and the ensuing protests by supporters of President Donald Trump outside the U.S. Capitol that led to a lockdown.

Republican Rep. Ken Buck, who issued a statement in opposition to the effort by other members of his party to overturn the 2020 election, tweeted that the protests are "not who we are."

Every American has the right to peacefully protest.



But storming the US Capitol and attacking the brave men and women of the Capitol police force is wrong.



This is not who we are.

A spokesperson for Buck told 9NEWS' Marshall Zelinger that he heard shots fired and that members of the House were told to put on gas masks as they were escorted out of the Capitol.

Republican Lauren Boebert, a newly-elected member of the U.S. House of Representatives who represents Colorado's third congressional district, gave an impassioned speech on the House floor disputing President-elect Joe Biden's win in the Nov. 3 general election.

She echoed many of Trump's baseless claims of widespread fraud.

Watch a full video of her remarks below:

Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat, also spoke on the House floor and was one of the four members leading the floor debate.

Later, when protests entered the Capitol building, Boebert said she was on lockdown.

We were locked in the House Chambers.

Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat, representing Colorado's sixth Congressional district tweeted that the lockdown was an "outcome of Trump's presidency."

I’m currently in lockdown in the House chamber as the President of the United States incites his supporters to violence and to storm the Capitol. This is the outcome of Trump’s presidency. — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) January 6, 2021

Later, Crow tweeted an image from inside the Capitol.

Later, Crow tweeted an image from inside the Capitol.

In a tweet after protesters had apparently entered the Capitol, Trump asked for them to remain peaceful.

In a tweet after protesters had apparently entered the Capitol, Trump asked for them to remain peaceful.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold likened what was occurring to a "coup."

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold likened what was occurring to a "coup."

Rep. Ed Perlmutter told 9NEWS' Chris Vanderveen that he was in a safe location and that he expects Biden's electoral college count to move forward at some point.

JUST IN -- Just spoke to @RepPerlmutter on phone. He's in safe location.



JUST IN -- Just spoke to @RepPerlmutter on phone. He's in safe location.

Said this is simultaneously a dark day for US and a good day because he fully expects Joe Biden's Electoral College count to move forward at some point. #9news

My staff and I are safe. I strongly condemn those individuals that have chosen to incite violence and have put our law enforcement in harm's way. Today is supposed to be a day of constitutional debate, not violence. This is not who we are as Americans. — Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) January 6, 2021

A second tweet from Buck likened what was occurring to "anarchy."

A second tweet from Buck likened what was occurring to "anarchy."

Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet said he and his staff were safe, and that "Today’s attack on the Capitol and our democracy is dangerous and unacceptable."

Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet said he and his staff were safe, and that "Today's attack on the Capitol and our democracy is dangerous and unacceptable."

This comes as scores of protesters gathered outside the Colorado Capitol on Wednesday afternoon in an effort to protest Biden's victory and support Trump, who has not conceded the election.

This story will be updated with additional statements from Colorado lawmakers as they become available.