Polis to give update Monday afternoon on state's response to COVID-19

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Monday on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, the governor signed two executive orders meant to help people who are struggling to pay their rent. The orders came as a statewide moratorium on evictions expired, prompting fears of evictions of people who have lost their jobs amid the economic devastation caused by the pandemic.

One order suspends a state law requiring landlords to provide their tenants 10 days' notice of default for nonpayment of rent and instead calls for landlords to provide 30 days' notice of any default for nonpayment before taking action.

The other order allows the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) to continue to provide rental and mortgage assistance to low- and moderate-income households and encourages local governments to loosen housing restrictions.

The orders come as Colorado continues to struggle with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In press conferences last week, Polis said the state has seen a downward trend in hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19 infections but stressed the need for Coloradans to continue wearing face coverings to avoid a new spike in cases.

In recent days, the governor also has received bills from the state legislature intended to deter excessive uses of force by police, and taking away "panic" as a defense against assaulting a gay or transgender person.

Monday is scheduled to be the state legislature's last day of the session.

Last week, Polis said lawmakers are working to pass the state budget by the end of June to ensure funding by the July 1 deadline. He also said while budget cuts made necessary by the pandemic are difficult, "we're looking forward to restoring those cuts" when the novel coronavirus is fully managed.

Lawmakers have a $3.3 billion shortfall for the budget year that begins in July. That means the state legislature will have to figure out how to pay for state programs and services with 25% fewer dollars than this current year's budget that ends in June.