Polis to give update on Colorado's COVID response, resources for Marshall Fire victims

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) will give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and resources for residents impacted by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County.

9NEWS will livestream the news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Health officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said last week that there are signs the omicron surge is beginning to decline, but case rates and hospitalizations remain high.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said she is cautiously optimistic the end of the omicron surge could lead to the end of the pandemic, but due to the highly unpredictable nature of COVID she said that scenario is far from certain.

There are 272 locations currently opted in to distribute KN95 and surgical-grade masks around Colorado; 178 libraries, 63 fire departments and 31 rec centers.

People affected by the Marshall Fire and wind storm received $43.6 million in aid from the federal government over the first three weeks after the disaster, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said.

According to a release, the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA) has approved $42.8 million in low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses as of Jan. 20.

A total of 2,645 people in Boulder County have applied with FEMA for assistance, the release said, and the agency has approved $802,354 through the Individuals and Households program. That includes $679,540.95 in assistance for home repairs and rental expenses and $122,813.35 in assistance for the repair or replacement of personal property, vehicle repair or replacement, moving expenses and other disaster-related needs, according to the release.

FEMA said Boulder County residents affected by the Marshall Fire and wind storm can still apply for assistance or check on the status of their application in the following ways:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov

Call 800-621-3362 (open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Download the FEMA mobile app for smartphones

The application deadline is March 2.

