Polis to give update on Colorado's response to COVID, vaccination efforts

While roughly 37% of the state's residents are considered fully vaccinated, health officials said hospitalizations are spiking among unvaccinated populations.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) will give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 and vaccination efforts on Tuesday.

Polis will be joined by Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

CDPHE officials said on Thursday that more than a third of residents are considered immune to COVID, but hospitalizations have been spiking among the unvaccinated population.

CDPHE Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France said that more than half of eligible Coloradans have received at least one vaccine dose, and 37% are considered fully immune.

According to recent data, CDPHE estimates the vaccinated population is roughly 93% less likely to be counted as a positive COVID case.

However, there is still cause for concern as hospitalizations increase at a dramatic rate. France said they have increased more than 75% over the past three weeks, with the majority of cases coming from the unvaccinated population between the ages of 40 and 60.

"I think it’s a disappointment to see cases going up and hospitalizations going up knowing that this is happening among the unvaccinated," France said. "At a time when we have the supply and we have a very effective vaccine at our fingers."

France also said that the state is moving toward a slowdown of vaccinations in the state due to hesitancy among some remaining unvaccinated populations.

It’s easier to get a vaccine today than at any other time in the pandemic. For the first time since the pandemic began, the supply of vaccines is beginning to outpace the number of people signing up for appointments.

"I would definitely say that supply is no longer the limiting factor for us," said Jennifer Davis, System Director of Pharmacy Services for SCL Health. "The limiting factor is getting people to the places where they can get the vaccine and making sure everyone is excited about getting the vaccine.

"Because so many people have already been vaccinated, we do have open appointments really widely across the state."

Polis also announced last week that anyone who wants a vaccine can get one without an appointment at several mass vaccination sites around the state.

Ball Arena in Denver: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday.

The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Grand Junction Convention Center in Mesa County: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Polis also said that same-day appointments are available at the other two mass vaccination sites at Dick's Sporting Goods Arena in Commerce City and Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.

