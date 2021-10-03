Polis, Colorado legislators to discuss plans for federal stimulus funds

Officials are scheduled to speak at 8:30 a.m. about the distribution of funding from the American Rescue Act in the state.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.), state legislators and members of Colorado's federal delegation will discuss plans to distribute federal funds from the American Rescue Act on Monday.

The news conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. inside the Colorado State Capitol.



> Video above from March 10: Colorado state lawmakers unveiled proposal for their own stimulus plan.



9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Just as Congress gave final passage to the $1.9 trillion stimulus package in March that included $1,400 direct payments for many Americans, Colorado political leaders surprised with their own stimulus.

Gov. Jared Polis (D) and legislative leaders in both parties announced the "Build Back Stronger" stimulus.

Colorado's version does not include direct payments to residents.

The plan calls for about $700 million in state spending.

