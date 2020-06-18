Colorado DACA recipients react to Supreme Court ruling

In a 5-4 ruling, the court ruled against the Trump Administration, which claimed the eight-year-old program was illegal.

DENVER — Colorado recipients of DACA recipients gathered to speak about the Supreme Court decision announced Thursday morning that rejected the claim by the Trump Administration that the program is illegal.

The nation's highest court, in a 5-4 decision, rejected the claim that the eight-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Program is illegal and that courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end it.

Colorado residents discussed the ruling at 11 a.m. Attorneys from the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition were also at the briefing to discuss what the ruling means.

For now, those immigrants who came to U.S. as children can retain their protections from deportation and their authorizations to work in the United States.

Chief Justice John Roberts, joined by his four liberal colleagues, wrote for the court that the administration did not pursue the end of the program properly.

“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies,“ Roberts wrote. “We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action. Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients.”

The Department of Homeland Security can try again, he wrote.

The court’s four conservative justices dissented. Justice Clarence Thomas, in a dissent joined by Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, wrote that DACA was illegal from the moment it was created under the Obama administration in 2012.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in a separate dissent that he was satisfied that the administration acted appropriately in trying to end the program.

The Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition (CIRC) is a statewide, membership-based coalition of immigrant, faith, labor, youth, community, business and ally organizations founded in 2002 to improve the lives of immigrants and refugees by making Colorado a more welcoming, immigrant-friendly state.

In a statement, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock celebrated the Supreme Court Decision.

“Our Dreamers are some of the most determined and courageous people in the country. They are an integral part of our workforce, they are teachers, students and members of our military," his statement says in part. "And even now they remain determined and continue to make contributions to our communities through their courage, their belief and their hope – even as they live in uncertainty. This ruling is a victory for decency and the American Dream over fear and hate.”