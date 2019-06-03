DENVER — The Senate Judiciary Committee will on Wednesday review Senate Bill 19-182, a bill to repeal the death penalty for offenses charged on July 1, 2019 or after.

Democrats introduced the bill at the Capitol Tuesday.

Colorado's death penalty was reinstituted in 1974 by popular vote. Sixty-one percent of Coloradans - over 450,000 people - voted to reinstitute capital punishment.

Colorado has killed 103 people. According to Michael Radelet, a sociology professor at the University of Colorado, the last time the state killed anyone was in Cañon City in 1997.

There are currently three inmates on death row in the state - Nathan Dunlap, who killed four people at a Chuck E. Cheese (previous Gov. John Hickenlooper stayed his death and decided to leave it up to his replacement - Gov. Jared Polis has made no moves to expedite his execution), Sir Mario Owens murdered a young couple (both witnesses in another murder trial involving Owens) and Robert Ray, who ordered the hit on Owens' witnesses.

Owens was denied a new trial after his lawyers requested one in 2017.

There are two current death penalty cases moving their way through the Colorado criminal court as of Tuesday. The first, in El Paso County, sees the district attorney seeking the death penalty for Marco Garcia-Braco, accused of having a hand in killing two Coronado High School students.

The second case, in Adams County, has prosecutors seeking the death penalty for Dreion Dearing, the accused killer of Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm.

