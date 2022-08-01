Democratic leaders call party mates' tactics to boost Ron Hanks, others during primary 'unethical'

A half dozen of Colorado's most prominent Democrats of the last half century are condemning their own party for meddling in the primary.

DENVER — Issue One, a bipartisan group that works to lessen political polarization and limit the influence of big money over politics, issued a letter Monday with 35 prominent former Democratic elected officials, including a half dozen from Colorado, who criticized recent efforts by Democratic groups to intervene in Republican primaries.

Signatories to the letter include former Gov. Roy Romer, former U.S. Sens. Gary Hart, Tim Wirth and Mark Udall, as well as former U.S. Reps. Pat Schroeder and David Skaggs.

"As former members of Congress and the cabinet, we oppose any practice that intentionally elevates election deniers," the letter said. "And as members of the Democratic Party, we are dismayed by the recent practice of Democratic organizations intervening in Republican primaries to promote candidates who deny the outcome of the last presidential election. Examples include Democratic investments to weaken truth-telling Republican candidates in Michigan, Colorado, California, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Maryland."

The nearly three-dozen Democrats called the tactics aimed at boosting Republican candidates who Democrats hope they can more easily beat in "destructive."

"It is risky and unethical to promote any candidate whose campaign is based on eroding trust in our elections," they said. "We must stop this practice, and stop today. Our democracy is fragile, therefore we cannot tolerate political parties attempting to prop up candidates whose message is to erode our dedication to fair elections."

Two committees spent more than $5.5 million in Colorado prior to the June 28 primary to sway GOP voters into voting for more conservative candidates, hoping they would be less electable in the November general election.

