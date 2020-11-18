x
Colorado's US Rep. Perlmutter tests positive for COVID-19

The Arvada Democrat said he learned on Tuesday he was positive for the virus but is asymptomatic and is isolating in his D.C. apartment.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Colorado's U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, an Arvada Democrat, announced late Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Perlmutter, who was elected to his eighth term Nov. 3, said he learned Tuesday that he has the virus, but is asymptomatic.

"I’m feeling good," he said. "I am currently in Washington, D.C., and plan to isolate in my apartment while continuing to work and voting remotely."

Perlmutter added said he's been "taking precautions like so many Coloradans over the past eight months."

"This serves as an important reminder that this virus is highly contagious and should be taken seriously," he said. "As we enter the holiday season, I encourage everyone to continue to heed the warnings of no personal gatherings, social distancing and wearing a mask.”

