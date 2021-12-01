Colorado Democratic lawmakers to sponsor bill upholding women's right to abortion in 2022 session

Lawmakers announced they will team up to offer a Reproductive Health Equity Act in the 2022 legislative session.

DENVER — The prospect that the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade is pushing Colorado's Democratic women legislators to act, long before a decision from the court is likely.

The nation's highest court is reviewing Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a 2018 Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks. Justices heard two hours of oral arguments Wednesday.

Three Democratic lawmakers — Sen. Julie Gonzales of Denver, Rep. Meg Froelich of Greenwood Village and House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar of Pueblo — announced Wednesday they will team up to offer a Reproductive Health Equity Act in the 2022 legislative session that begins on Jan. 12.

The act is also supported by the Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights (COLOR), and COBALT, which also backs abortion rights.

Froelich told Colorado Politics the bill would ensure access to abortion and contraceptives and answer "the hue and cry, post-Texas and with the added zest from yesterday's Supreme Court oral arguments, which made us all take a moment."

