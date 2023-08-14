Colorado Democrats call for legislative action against HOA foreclosures

Gov. Jared Polis and four state legislatures said Wednesday that HOA foreclosures exacerbate the housing crisis.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis and other Democrats are calling for action after a report revealed homeowner associations have foreclosed on thousands of Colorado properties and auctioned off hundreds due to unpaid HOA fees.

In a statement released Wednesday, Polis and four state legislators said the actions of these HOAs exacerbates Colorado’s ongoing housing crisis. Polis said he urges HOAs to be more flexible, but "clearly, there is more work to do" from the state legislature and local governments to protect and bolster the rights of property owners.

“Burdensome HOA policies shouldn't be so restrictive that they ... force people from a home they love over untrimmed grass, or drain a family or individual of their financial savings,” Polis said. “These recent accounts are heartbreaking and deeply troubling.”

