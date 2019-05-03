DENVER — Colorado's death penalty was reinstituted in 1974 by popular vote. Sixty-one percent of Coloradans - over 450,000 people - voted to reinstitute capital punishment.

In the West Foyer of Colorado Capitol Tuesday morning, a little over 45 years later (and one execution) later, Democrats introduced a bill to repeal the state's death penalty.

State Sen. Angela Williams was joined by State Sen. Julie Gonzales (both D-Denver), State Reps. Jeni Arndt (D-Fort Collins) and Adrienne Benavidez (D-Adams County) in making the announcement. Also on hand were Auxilliary Bishop Jorge Rodríguez, Rev. Patrick Demmer and Ezra Alden - a man whose biological father killed his mother.

The bill would repeal the death penalty for offenses charged on July 1, 2019, or after, according to the text of SB 19-182.

"I seek repeal of the death penalty because I'm a parent of an African American male," Williams said at an 11:30 a.m. press conference announcing the bill. She pointed out that all three men currently on death row in the state are black. "A death penalty trial can cost Colorado taxpayers $3.5 million" versus hundreds of thousands for life without parole, she continued.

Rodríguez came to express the Catholic Church's support for the bill.

Alden spoke up at the press conference, explaining that he didn't support capital punishment because he feels it wouldn't allow him to have questions answered.

Demmer stood up at the podium drew minds back to the fact that all three men on death row are black: "We are 100 percent of those on death row and that is unacceptable."

Read the full text of the bill at this link.

Colorado has killed 103 people. According to Michael Radelet, a sociology professor at the University of Colorado, the last time the state killed anyone was in Cañon City in 1997.

There are currently three inmates on death row in the state - Michael Dunlap, who killed four people at a Chuck E. Cheese (previous Gov. John Hickenlooper stayed his execution and decided to leave it up to his replacement - Gov. Jared Polis has made no moves to expedite his execution), Sir Mario Owens murdered a young couple (both witnesses in another murder trial involving Owens) and Robert Ray, who ordered the hit on Owens' witnesses.

Sen. Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora) - who showed up to the announcement with her fellow Democrats but not in support - got into political activism after Owens murdered her son Javad Fields and his fiancée Vivian Wolfe. In 2007 she was appointed by then-Gov. Bill Ritter to the Colorado Commission on Criminal Juvenile Justice and has worked on several pieces of legislation to help witnesses.

Fields was first elected to the state legislature in 2010 where she served as a state representative. In 2016, she was elected to the state Senate.

Owens was denied a new trial after his lawyers requested one in 2017.

For more on the past of capital punishment in the Centennial State, check out this 9NEWS write up on the history of the death penalty in Colorado.

