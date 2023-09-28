Colorado's Perlmutter, Polis hail pot banking bill's passage by Senate committee

Former U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter told Colorado Politics on Wednesday that the Senate committee's action marks "a major rite of passage for this legislation."

DENVER — A landmark marijuana banking bill long championed by former U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis cleared a major hurdle on Wednesday in Washington, when the legislation passed a Senate committee for the first time.

Dubbed the SAFER Banking Act, the Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation Banking Act would let legal cannabis businesses access the federally regulated banking system. The bill won bipartisan approval in the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs and heads to the Senate floor before an expected move to the House, which has passed earlier versions of the legislation with broad, bipartisan support seven times in recent years.

“Forcing legal businesses to operate in all-cash is dangerous for our communities; it’s an open invitation to robberies, muggings, money laundering, and organized crime — and the only people benefiting from the current system are criminals,” said Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon in a statement after the bill passed the committee.

Merkley, the bill's lead sponsor along with Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, added that he is "committed to building bipartisan momentum to finally get a bill signed into law that ends the cannabis cash economy and improves public safety across the nation."

Perlmutter, who retired this year after nine terms and was an original sponsor of earlier versions of the bill, told Colorado Politics on Wednesday that the Senate committee's action marks "a major rite of passage for this legislation," which he called "so logical, so necessary."

