Colorado's election results are official: no problems with Biden, Hickenlooper wins

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold certified the results of the 2020 election on Tuesday after receiving each county's votes.

DENVER — Colorado became the latest state to officially make Joe Biden the winner of the state's popular vote, not that it was in doubt.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold certified the results of last month's election after receiving each county's votes, after bipartisan canvass boards from each of the state's 64 counties completed their review.

The certification was held up for the automatic recount in the district attorney's race in the 18th Judicial District.

“The 2020 General Election will be remembered as one of the most challenging and successful elections in our state’s history,” Griswold said in a statement Tuesday. “Colorado rose to the challenge of executing a successful general election during a pandemic by adding access and safeguards. Over 3.2 million Coloradans made their voices heard, setting the highest record number of voters participating in any election held in state history.

Today Colorado Secretary of State @JenaGriswold certified the 2020 General Election, thereby making the results of the election official and final. #Election2020 https://t.co/5wcfHlUN6Q pic.twitter.com/1kpUpxMZyY — Colorado Sec. of State (@COSecofState) December 8, 2020