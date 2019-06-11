Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in Colorado's Nov. 5, 2019 election. In addition to two statewide measures, CC and DD, voters also weighed in on a number of local ballot questions ranging from taxes and debt to marijuana and broadband.

Proposition DD

Gambling and Colorado's water were tied together in Proposition DD.

Results as of 7:12 p.m.: 56.43% yes; 43.57% no (these are not final)

What that means:

A "YES" vote on DD legalizes betting on sports in Colorado. It also would tax the casino and/or operators of the sports apps that would accept the bets. The state would keep 10 percent of the revenues made from the casinos/sports app operators. The money would fund the Colorado Water Plan, the regulation of sports betting and gambling addiction services.

A "NO" vote on DD keeps sports betting illegal in Colorado and would not initiate this new sports betting tax.

Colorado can legalize sports betting because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in May 2018. However, Colorado law explicitly makes sports betting illegal. DD attempts to make it legal, while at the same time initiating a new voter-approved tax on the revenues from sports betting, to be spent on Colorado's Water Plan.

