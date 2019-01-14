The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission will move forward with an investigation into some, but not all, of a former Republican lawmaker's complaints about travel and gifts provided to then-Gov. John Hickenlooper in 2018.

The state panel voted unanimously Monday to look at five travel-related gifts and dismissed three others filed by former Republican Speaker of the House Frank McNulty and his Public Trust Institute.

They decided to postpone action on a Hickenlooper motion to dismiss the complaint in its entirety until after the investigation is completed.

McNulty's complaint alleges Hickenlooper violated state ethics laws.

To see the full list of complaints and read about each of them, read Marianne Goodlands write-up of this story over on Colorado Politics

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS