Polis signs bill for 10 hours per week of free universal preschool

The program will provide free preschool for all children the year before they start kindergarten beginning in 2023.

DENVER — By the fall of 2023, all 4-year-old children in Colorado will be able to attend preschool for free, thanks to legislation signed into law Monday.

House Bill 1295 will establish the long-promised universal preschool program and a new Department of Early Childhood. Under the bill, the program will begin in 2023, providing 10 hours per week of free preschool for all children the year before they enter kindergarten.

Gov. Jared Polis signed the bill Monday, applauding the legislation as an accomplishment of his administration. Polis has called for free preschool since he was running for governor in 2017.

> Video above: Colorado's journey to universal preschool

“Today, we are celebrating the final milestone of turning the vision of free universal preschool for every child into a reality in Colorado,” Polis said. “There is no better investment than an investment in education and our kids.”

Below, Gov. Jared Polis discusses next steps for a universal preschool program, March 15, 2022:

