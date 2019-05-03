Prominent Colorado Republican political consultant Kyle Forti died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Kenya, authorities said.

Forti, 29, was among four American tourists and a Kenyan pilot killed when a helicopter crashed soon after takeoff in Central Island National Park near Kenya's Lake Turkana, according to a police report reviewed by The Associated Press.

The U.S. Embassy confirmed that four Americans died in the crash and released the names of three of them: Anders Asher Jesiah Burke, Brandon Howe Stapper and Forti.

Kenyan authorities said the cause of the crash was unknown and an investigation was underway.

