Colorado GOP reprimands elected Republicans for signing letter that backed banned Montana lawmaker

The letter asked for Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr to be allowed back in the chamber after the Montana House censured her.

DENVER — The Colorado Republican Party has denounced two GOP state lawmakers and two local officials for signing a letter last month that objected to Montana Republicans' decision to ban a Democratic lawmaker from that state's House floor.

The four reprimanded Republicans say they were defending the First Amendment rights of legislators to speak out — all the more important a point, they argue, because majority Democrats routinely silenced Republicans during the legislative session.

The Colorado GOP's executive committee, however, contend in a resolution approved on Monday that the elected GOP officials were "helping radical Democrats to score political points by spreading lies against Montana House Republicans."

In a lengthy resolution, the state party's governing board said it "formally admonishes, rebukes, and reprimands" Republican state Reps. Ron Weinberg of Loveland and Rick Taggart of Grand Junction, Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon and Castle Pines Councilman Roger Hudson, who is also the Colorado House Republicans' deputy chief of staff.

"From time to time, it's the responsibility of any organization to hold its members accountable for harmful decisions they make," Colorado GOP Chairman Dave Williams wrote in an email scheduled to go out to the party's mailing list Wednesday morning.

