Kristi Burton Brown elected to lead Colorado's Republican Party for next two years

The incumbent vice chairman of the state GOP was elected Saturday, saying, "Republicans are facing the battle of our lives."

COLORADO, USA — Colorado Republicans on Saturday elected Kristi Burton Brown to lead the party for the next two years.

The 33-year-old attorney and incumbent vice chairman of the state GOP takes the helm five months after Republicans suffered their second straight thumping at the hands of state voters, leaving the party with less power than at any time since the 1930s.

"It’s time for a new generation of leadership in our party," Burton Brown said. "Republicans are facing the battle of our lives."

Calling herself a "strategic soldier with integrity," Burton Brown vowed to "take the fight to the Democrats" and admonished Republicans against divisive infighting: "They are the enemy, not each other."

It took three rounds of balloting for Burton Brown to win an outright majority in a five-way race that included former Secretary of State Scott Gessler, who finished second, along with former congressional candidates Casper Stockham and Rich Mancuso and GOP communications consultant Jonathan Lockwood. Prior to the final round, Stockham, Mancuso and Lockwood withdrew and threw their support behind Burton Brown.

