Gov. Polis to provide update on Colorado’s COVID-19 response

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) has announced a news conference Tuesday afternoon where he will provide updates and take questions from reporters regarding the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is slated to begin at 3:15 p.m. at the Governor’s Residence at the Boettcher Mansion.

Polis, who had scaled back his COVID-19 briefings to just once per week, has started hosting news conferences on mostly Tuesdays and Thursdays due to an uptick in novel coronavirus cases in the state.

In recent weeks, he has mandated face masks in indoor public places across Colorado and moved last call for alcohol at the state’s bars to 10 p.m. – something that was later upheld in court after a challenge from multiple businesses.

During last Thursday’s news conference, Polis said the state issued a cease and desist order to a property in Weld County that organized a private event that drew 5,000 people.

The governor has equated attending gatherings like these to getting behind the wheel after drinking.

This is more like drunk driving than it is juggling knives in the privacy of your own home,” Polis said. “When you’re drunk driving, you’re putting yourself at risk, but you’re also putting others at risk.”