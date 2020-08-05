Polis to provide updates on state COVID-19 response as stay-at-home order ends in Denver area

The news conference is slated to begin at 1 p.m. You can watch it live here.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response the same day that a stay-at-home order is slated to expire in Denver and the surrounding area.

9NEWS will stream the news conference on the video player attached to this article, on the 9NEWS app, and via our YouTube channel. It is slated to begin at 1 p.m.

Polis has held three news conferences per week since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. These have covered topics ranging from the state’s efforts to bolster testing and contact tracing to a reminder that people should practice social distancing even on holidays like Easter.

As of Saturday, all of Colorado will be under the “safer at home” phase of its COVID-19 response, which allows some businesses that were previously shuttered to reopen. The seating areas of restaurants remain closed, but Polis has previously said his office is working on guidelines for them to potentially reopen with stronger social distancing.

Polis extended the state’s disaster declaration on Friday. His office said this provides additional funds for COVID-19 response and also extends the employment of the Colorado National Guard.