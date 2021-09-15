x
Governor Jared Polis marries First Gentleman Marlon Reis in small ceremony

The couple were married in a small, outdoor ceremony with family and a few close friends Wednesday afternoon.
Credit: Jocelyn Augustino

BOULDER, Colo. — Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) is now a married man.

He and long-time partner, First Gentleman Marlon Reis, were married during a traditional Jewish ceremony on Wednesday afternoon, according to the governor's office.

Close family and friends - all of whom were required to test negative for COVID-19, the governor's office said - joined Polis and Reis for the small, outdoor ceremony in Boulder. 

"We are both excited for this new chapter in our lives together, and our hearts are full with the blessings of health, love, and family," Polis said in a post on his Facebook page.

The couple have been together for 18 years and got engaged in December 2020. They have two children together.

Marlon Reis became Colorado's first First Gentleman after Polis took office in 2019.

