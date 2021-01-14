Polis to give update on state's Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap

The state released a draft of the plan for public comment in September.

COLORADO, USA — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) is scheduled to provide an update on the state's Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap at noon on Thursday.

Polis will be joined by members of the General Assembly, the clean energy, utility sector and members of his cabinet.

In September, the state released a draft of the plan for public comment. It detailed early steps that could be taken to reach near-term goals of reducing greenhouse gas pollution 26% by 2025 and 50% by 2030 from 2005 levels.

Comments were due by Nov. 11, and the final draft of the plan is expected to be released this month, according to the state.

The Colorado Energy Office, Department of Public Health and Environment, Department of Transportation, Department of Natural Resources and Department of Agriculture are all assisting with the development of the plan.

"Findings show that meeting the 2025 and 2030 goals is achievable with existing cost effective technologies, but progressing toward these goals will require additional policies beyond the actions the state has taken already," according to the Colorado Energy Office's website.

Preliminary steps show the following steps are needed, according to the state:

Continuing to transition to renewable energy.

Significantly expanding the adoption of electric vehicles.

Changing transportation and land use planning to reduce the need to drive.

Expanding building efficiency efforts and electrification of buildings.

Significantly reducing methane pollution from oil and natural gas production.