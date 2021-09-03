Gun storage bill passes House amid threats of rebellion and violence

The measure requires gun owners to use locking devices, gun safes or other devices to secure firearms in the home.

DENVER — House Republicans, with one last attempt to slow down or stop a bill that would require gun owners to safely secure their guns, made their arguments personal during the final vote on House Bill 1106.

The measure requires gun owners to use locking devices, gun safes or other devices to secure firearms in the home. HB 1106 is sponsored by Reps. Kyle Mullica, D-Northglenn and Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge.

The House on Monday spent 10 hours debating the measure, with Republicans throwing more than 30 amendments at the bill, all but one rejected.

Tuesday's debate prior to the vote started with Rep. Mark Baisley, R-Roxborough Park, who demanded that anyone voting for what he viewed as an unconstitutional bill to renounce their oaths of office. He also claimed those who voted for the bill have no personal or professional integrity.

That earned him a scolding from Speaker of the House Alec Garnett, D-Denver, who reminded Baisley that his views were his own but not to impugn the motives of any other lawmaker.

