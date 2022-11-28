Hugh McKean's partner sworn in to complete his term in state House

Amy Parks, R-Loveland, was sworn in Monday and will serve the last 43 days of McKean's term.

DENVER — State Rep. Amy Parks, R-Loveland, was sworn in Monday to represent the House of Representatives seat left vacant by the late Rep. Hugh McKean.

Parks, who was sworn in by House Speaker Alec Garnett, will serve the last 43 days of McKean's term. McKean had died suddenly on Oct. 30. A Larimer County HD51 vacancy committee picked Parks as McKean's replacement on Nov. 17.

Parks vowed to continue fighting for a cause McKean was working on for this upcoming session — early heart disease screenings. McKean died of a heart attack.

“While committee obligations have been fulfilled and all votes cast for this 73rd General Assembly, in the next several weeks, I will run one last campaign for Hugh," said Parks, his partner. "I will work with House staff to promote a healthier Colorado no-cost incentive campaign — to include early heart disease screenings. If we can save just one life with Hugh’s platform, I will have finished his work.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.